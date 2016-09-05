Potty! Little Luca gets his head stuck in a toilet seat

Firefighters in South Yorkshire were called in to free a four year-old who got his head stuck in a toilet seat.

Mum Nicola Frost turned up at Tankersley Fire Station at around 1.30pm after her son Luca got jammed in the contraption.

Crew members used cutters to snip the plastic seat free from around Luca’s head.

Firefighter Dave Rogers, said: “This was definitely one of our more unusual incidents, but we were more than happy to help.

“Needless to say, he was one very relieved lad when the seat finally came off!”