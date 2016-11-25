Prayers for tragic baby and his unknown mother at Leeds church where he was found

Prayers have been said for the newborn baby who died after being left outside a Leeds church earlier this week.

The Rev Paul Crabb, who found the baby boy inside a Tesco Bag for Life, led prayers for the newborn, his mother and all those involved.

Tributes left outside St Peter's Church in Bramley following news of the baby boy's death.

He said: “We’re here to be together, to share our sadness and to express our love for a little boy we never knew, yet whose death has changed our lives.

The baby boy was found on Wednesday morning on the doorstep of the vicarage to St Peter’s Church in Bramley, where this afternoon’s outdoor ceremony was held.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, he died soon after in hospital.

A number of floral tributes and teddy bears have left outside the church in Hough Lane in the past two days.

“We gather to hold in our hearts his mother, hoping and praying that she will find the help that she needs.

“We come to be together with God whose love for that precious child is even greater than our own and whose care for him and his mother will never cease.”

After leading three prayers, he thanked those who had attended and asked them to keep the baby boy and his mother in their thoughts.

Members of the public attending the service spoke of their sadness over what had happened.

Staff from nearby St Peter’s CE Primary School, who did not wish to be named, said: “It’s all so very sad for a young tiny thing coming into the world that’s gone away so quickly.

“It’s a sad event that brings people together but it shows the solidarity in the community and it’s nice to hear people being so understanding of the mum in terms of showing a level of care to a mum in a really difficult position.”

Lisa Longbottom, who lives locally, said: “I just feel so very touched by it and I hope they find the mum. I really do feel for her at the moment having given birth three times myself I know it is traumatic.”

David Kennedy, who has lived in the area all his life, said: “I came along because it’s some little child’s life and it’s not nice for anyone to hear about. I just hope they find his mum safe and well - that’s the main concern now.

“It’s tragic. Everyone has been shocked.”

Another local man, who did not want to be named, said: “I decided to pay my respects for this terrible thing that’s happened. I think it’s important that people come together and not judge.”