Precious porcelain taken in North Yorkshire burglary

Pieces of precious pottery were among the items stolen in a burglary at a home in the village of Whitley near Selby.

The burglar broke in through the back door of an address in Doncaster Road and carried off a haul of stolen property, including Royal Crown Derby porcelain pieces, in a crimson velvet curtain taken from a pole inside the house.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who has information about the burglary, or has been offered items for sale in suspicious circumstances.

They would also like to hear from anyone who saw a maroon coloured Isuzu Trooper pick-up truck in the area around the time of the incident, which occurred at about 1pm on Friday, December 30

Anyone with information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police. Please via 101, quoting reference number 12160233939..