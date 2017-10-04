A major hotel chain has published an advert insisting that new cleaning staff had to speak ROMANIAN.

The online advert placed by Premier Inn has said that anyone applying for the minimum wage job is expected to have one year's experience, be "flexible and reliable," have "great communication skills," - and must speak Romanian.

The job advert for Premier Inn

Anyone offered the job would be paid up to £7.75 per hour to clean rooms and public areas at the Hemel Hempstead hotel.

According to the last government census in 2011 Romanian was the 21st most-spoken language in the UK, with just 0.1 per cent of people putting it as their first language.

Billy Pearson, who spotted the advert on the website www.indeed.co.uk, said: "I couldn't believe what I was seeing.

"We all know what this means - it means that the job is only open to Romanian people. All they've done is skirt around it.

"What I can't understand is how they've been allowed to do it.

"I'm a cleaner, I've been a professional cleaner for five years, but it looks like I can't apply for the job because I'm English. I've never seen anything like this."

"I've worked in pubs and restaurants where the majority of people I've worked with have been Romanian or Hungarian.

"It's made no difference to me whatsoever.

"They should be allowed to do their job, just like an English person.

"But I've never met an English person who speaks Romanian.

"You would have to be Romanian to even apply for this job. It's bloody stupid."

The advert was online for several days, but has now been changed and the firm say it was an error.

The advert has since been amended to list the required languages as Romanian, Polish, Russian and English.

A Premier Inn spokesperson said: "As an equal opportunities employer we don't place language restrictions on any of our roles and this job description, which is now corrected, was unfortunately posted in error.

"We're sorry for any confusion caused and look forward to welcoming all applications".