Preparations underway for Tadcaster Bridge arches to be restored

Painstaking restoration work to Tadcaster’s flood-hit 18th century road bridge is closing in on a major milestone.

Contractors are now preparing for its arches to be rebuilt, eight months after the structure collapsed into the River Wharfe during the devastating floods caused by Storm Frank on December 29.

The historic Tadcaster Bridge was left partially collapsed following the severe flooding that hit the region post Boxing Day 2015. Picture: Anthony Chappel-Ross

North Yorkshire County Council said the arch framework is taking shape in a nearby car park and will soon be lifted into place beneath the bridge by a crane. This will allow the arches to be rebuilt and the stone to be set in place until the structure has been completed.

The council has submitted a plan to Selby District Council to widen the bridge, and if it is approved later this month, the work will be carried out concurrently with the repairs. It proposes to widen bridge’s footpaths from under one metre in places to two metres, increase the number of street lights from one to six in works the council said would strengthen the bridge against high river levels.

Contractors Balfour Beatty are working with the council to complete the programme of work by the end of the year.