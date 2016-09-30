President leaves lasting legacy with Steel City Hall of Fame

tHE outgoing president of the Sheffield Chamber of Commerce, Jillian Thomas, is leaving a lasting legacy by establishing the Sheffield Chamber of Commerce Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame, which was officially unveiled at the sell-out presidents’ dinner at Sheffield Cathedral, will be based at Sheffield Chamber of Commerce’s offices and will honour heroes and role models across the community and business world.

The first three inductees to the Hall of Fame are The Women of Steel, who kept the munitions factories working during wartime, Heaven 17’s Martyn Ware and Richard Caborn, project lead for the Olympic Legacy Park.

Ms Thomas said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my year as president of the chamber of commerce, and I really wanted to establish the chamber’s hall of fame to ensure that people across a range of sectors can be honoured for the contribution they have made to the business community in the city.”

Ms Thomas said: “As a business organisation, the chamber focuses mainly on those who manufacture goods or provide services, but tonight, as president, I wanted to acknowledge the astonishing fiscal importance that Sheffield, as a music and an arts city, adds to the regional economy.

“All of us present tonight need to accept responsibility for the task ahead,” she told the guests. “We are all ambassadors for Sheffield.”