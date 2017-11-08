President Obaa-ma, I presume? – sheep can recognise human faces

SHEEP HAVE demonstrated a celebrity-spotter’s ability to recognise faces of famous people, including former US President Barack Obama.

The animals were already known to respond to familiar faces, both of other members of their own species and humans.

In the new study scientists showed how they could be taught to recognise screen-shot images of celebrity faces using food rewards. They were even able to identify faces seen from an angle with about the same success rate as a human.

Researchers also discovered that sheep can recognise images of their human handlers without any previous training.

Shown a portrait of their handler alongside that of an unfamiliar person, they did a “double take” before approaching the face they knew.

Lead scientist Prof Jenny Morton, from Cambridge University, said: “Anyone who has spent time working with sheep will know that they are intelligent, individual animals who are able to recognise their handlers.

“We’ve shown with our study that sheep have advanced face-recognition abilities, comparable with those of humans and monkeys.”

The team trained eight sheep to recognise the faces of four celebrities – TV journalist Fiona Bruce, American actor Jake Gyllenhaal, Harry Potter star Emma Watson and Barack Obama, from photographic images displayed on computer screens.

Placed in a special pen, each animal in turn was shown two images of human faces, one of them the “target” celebrity. A reward of cereal pellets was dispensed when a sheep crossed an infra-red beam in front of the celebrity image. If it approached the wrong image, a buzzer sounded and no reward was given. After training, the sheep were put in the pen again to test their ability to recognise celebrity faces previously associated with food rewards. They correctly chose the learned celebrity face eight times out of 10.