Prestigious gong for Yorkshire Sculpture Park

Yorkshire Sculpture Park is toasting success after scooping a prestigious title at the White Rose Awards.

The attraction was named as Large Attraction of the Year at the biggest tourism awards in the UK.

PHOTO ESSAY.. Yorkshire Sculpture Park.16th November 2016 ..Picture by Simon Hulme

Fighting off strong competition, YSP – one of the world’s leading open air galleries– received the award for a record-breaking year in 2015/16, attracting over 700,000 visitors, the highest number in its 39-year history.

Over the past year, the attraction has hosted a range of renowned exhibitions and also became the first venue outside London to host the iconic Tower of London Poppies: Wave display.

YSP’s Founding and Executive Director, Peter Murray CBE, said: “We are delighted to be named Large Attraction of the Year.

“After nearly 40 years of hard work by hundreds of passionate staff, volunteers, artists and supporters, it’s wonderful to be recognised in this way.

“Great art for everyone has been our goal since opening to the public in 1977, enabling access, understanding and enjoyment of art and landscape, whilst dismantling many of the barriers that often exist between the public and contemporary art.

“This vision remains as strong as ever.”

Winners were announced at the ceremony at the Yorkshire Event Centre in Harrogate on Monday night.

The awards are organised by tourism agency Welcome to Yorkshire, and celebrate the best attractions, hospitality and events that the region has to offer.

Yorkshire Sculpture Park is open seven days a week from 10am-6pm, except Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.