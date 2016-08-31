Pretty in pink to celebrate birth of daughter

The boss of a digger company is celebrating the prospect of finally becoming a dad to a baby girl with the addition of a pink JCB mini excavator to the company’s fleet.

Scott Hardwick, who owns Barnsley-based Hardwick Plant, already has three boys but he and his partner Cheryl Woollands are now looking forward to welcoming Rosie in October.

The 33-year-old has splashed out thousands of pounds on the new 1.8-tonne mini digger to mark the impending birth.

Mr Hardwick said: “I’ve got three lads already – Rhuben, 6, Charlie, 4, and Oliver, 2 – so I was very happy when I learned I was also getting a daughter, it’s a lovely feeling.

“Given the business I am in, a pink mini JCB is really good way to celebrate a baby daughter coming on to the scene and obviously it’s a very appropriate colour for a girl.”

He approached his local JCB dealer T.C. Harrison, based in Chapeltown, Sheffield and put in the request for the pink digger.

The JCB 8018 excavator, which is valued at £22,700, was then manufactured at the JCB Compact Products factory in Cheadle.

The pink machine is already turning heads while on permanent hire to South Yorkshire-based utilities company DKS Utilities, working on projects for Yorkshire Water, Anglian Water and Welsh Water.

DKS already has two other JCB mini excavators on hire from Hardwick Plant.

This is the ninth JCB 8018 that Mr Hardwick has bought through T.C. Harrison JCB – the others being in traditional yellow and black livery.

He has just placed another order for eight more, which will be delivered to his plant hire company on a monthly basis between now and next spring.