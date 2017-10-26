'Pretty young girls want me:' Backlash continues as yet more Jared O'Mara allegations emerge

Embattled Sheffield MP Jared O'Mara allegedly boasted: "Pretty young girls want me" as the latest string of revelations about online comments emerged this morning.

The Sheffield Hallam MP, who has been suspended by the Labour Party in the wake of a string of sexist, racist and homophobic internet posts, is continuing to face criticism after the Guido Fawkes political blog revealed more of his outbursts.

The website reported: "24 year-old Jared O’Mara fancied himself as a bit of a rock star player and used a forum to try his luck with imagined groupies."

In messages to followers of his band Dirty Rotten Troubadours, O’Mara told one female user: “Don’t worry luv. I’ll lay on your rack any day (double entendre intended!)."

The conversation then turned to what Jared looks for in a groupie and he wrote that “pretty young girls want me."

He told his band’s followers that he only sleeps with “pretty” women who share his principled political positions: “any girl that would like to make whopee with me must be passionate about charity and the fight against social injustice”.

Mr O'Mara apologised earlier in the week as the first set of comments were published, but has since gone to ground following his suspension by the Labour Party.