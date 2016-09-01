Prices for the Humber Bridge crossing are to remain frozen for five years

THERE will be no increase in tolls at the Humber Bridge for the next five years, it has been agreed.

Currently, motorists pay £1.50 to cross the bridge in a car – or £1.35 if using the Humber TAG system – and these prices are set to remain frozen.

The cost for vans and heavy goods vehicles will also remain the same for the next five years.

Rob Waltham, chair of the Humber Bridge Board, said: “When the Government halved the Humber Bridge debt, which enabled us to cut the toll, we were bound by an act of Parliament to play a key role in the economic regeneration of the region. Holding the toll at £1.50 has been significant in growing the Humber economy. Now with the addition of the Humber TAG, users of the bridge are able to travel swiftly through the toll.

“We have some exciting plans to broaden the income from tourism through the installation of a lift, making the bridge a tourist attraction and enhancing the visitor economy of the whole Humber area. However, we have never wanted to do this at the expense of our loyal customers and people who use the bridge as a lifeline between both sides of the estuary, for both work and leisure.

“We decided from the start that that wouldn’t be fair, and we decided to enforce this through a commitment to freeze the tolls for the next five years.

“The Humber Bridge has a very exciting future, it will remain an important part of connecting the economies of the north and south bank of the Humber, whilst at the same time becoming a world renowned visitor attraction with the development of a new lift.”