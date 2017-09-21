Pride of the Dales at returning Nidderdale Show

More than 15,000 visitors are expected to head to Pateley Bridge for the finale of the agricultural show season - the Nidderdale Show.

Nidderdale Show is the lastshow in the season and organisers have been busy for the last year making plans to showcase the best of the Dales to the visitors.

Vice President of Nidderdale Agricultural Society and Show Director Trevor Stoney said: “ When farmers are entering their livestock, so much goes into the presentation and getting them ready

“It isn’t like they are just pulling them in from the fields, people may think that, but to get them to a show condition, whether it is livestock, vegetables ir flowers, it deserves appreciation for all the hard work behind it.”

He added: “The show is very important for the area, and for a lot of people it is a chance to meet and catch up with each other. This is an annual get together and the last chance many will have before winter.

“The show and the competition is also the last chance for people to compete and provides us a finale for the season.

“The whole thing does take a lot of work, once this show finishes, by next Tuesday we will be planning for 2018.”

Organisers have been hard at work themselves, with tents and marquees now filling the Nidderdale Showground. Drainage work has also been carried out this year to prevent any potential problems from rain on the day.

A special draw for this year’s main ring is Joseph’s Amazing Racing Camels, which will be on display from 12.15pm and there’s a return of a visitor favourite -the terrier races

Mr Stoney said: “We don’t get many things like camels in Nidderdale, and while I am not too sure who will be riding them, I am really looking forward to be seeing them on the day.

“To be honest I am looking forward to the whole thing when it goes off, the livestock sections and the horses. And I always love the excitement of the terrier races.”

Hosting one of the largest dog shows in England, the show will have judges travelling in from Australia, including Diana Wright a leading authority on Dalmatians.

Twenty years on since he started as a volunteer at the show, Dog Show Secretary Peter Broadbent said he expects hundreds to come and admire the vast array of breeds on show.

Mr Broadbent said: “We are looking at around 500 dogs throughout the day, we start at 9am and will be seeing around 80 different breeds of dogs.

“By lunch time we will have hundreds of people sitting on bales of straw around the ring, if the weather is good, right through to the evening. Even when we have had bad weather, people are still coming through the gate to sit at the ring.

He added: “Among the breeds we will be showing Jack Russells, Manchester terriers and whippets, which are always popular in the north of England.

“People on the day should also know that they can come and talk to us if they are thinking about a dog. We are experienced, kind and happy to give them any advice that might help.”

While hoping for clear skies on the day, Show Secretary Sue Monk, is confident attractions including the traditional parade which fills Pateley Bridge High Street in the morning will keep the crowds coming.

Mrs Monk said: “We have got our fingers crossed for the weather but it is looking like it should be fine for the day. Whatever happens we have our main ring attractions.”

Tickets on the gate are £12, parking is free and there’s free admission for children under 12. formation.

Full report online at www.harrogateadvertiser.co.uk and in print next Thursday.