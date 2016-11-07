Prime Minister misses ‘huge opportunity’ to stand up for UK steel

The Prime Minister has been accused of passing up a “huge opportunity” to stand up for threatened steel plants in South Yorkshire during a high-profile trade visit to India.

Labour MP John Healey said it was “hugely disappointing” that Theresa May had not found time to meet with industry bosses during her travels, despite it being a “make or break” month for the sector.

He claims the decision puts “big question marks” around the pending sale of Tata-owned plants in Rotherham and Sheffield, and leaves hundreds of local steelworkers in “limbo”.

The criticisms from the Wentworth and Dearne MP come off the back of a three-day ministerial trade visit to the Indian cities of New Delhi and Bangalore.

The Prime Minister faced calls from MPs and union chiefs ahead of the trip, urging her to meet with Tata executives to discuss the future of its UK businesses.

The Indian multi-national announced the sell-off of its British plants in the spring, creating uncertainty around the future of thousands of jobs.

But Mrs May confirmed yesterday that while she had “hoped” to meet with Tata representatives during her stay, her schedule “did not allow” it.

Responding to the news, Mr Healey said told the Yorkshire Post it was a “make or break month” for UK steel. “The Prime Minister-led visit to India was a huge opportunity to have serious discussion with the people making the decisions,” he said

“She’s passing that up, and its hugely disappointing. It leaves hundreds of steel workers in the region in limbo, and leaves big question marks around whether the sale of Speciality Steel will go ahead.”