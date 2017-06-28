Prime Minister says Dewsbury hospital’s A&E will NOT close

During the general election campaign, Mrs May accused her opponents of “scaremongering” over the threat of the service being closed or downgraded despite years of uncertainty over its future.

But asked by Dewsbury MP Paula Sherriff at yesterday’s Prime Minister’s Questions if that meant all services would be retained at both Dewsbury hospital and Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, “including a full A&E provision”, the Prime Minster said: “The honourable lady knows that, yes, I was asked about Dewsbury A&E and I can confirm Dewsbury A&E is not closing.

“The service will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week and the majority of patients will see no change to their service.”

Mid Yorkshire NHS Hospitals Trust plans to centralise A&E care for the most seriously ill patients at Pinderfields hospital in Wakefield, in a move that MPs have described as a “downgrade” of Dewsbury hospital.

Dewsbury and District Hospital’s A&E will become an urgent care centre for treating minor ailments from this September.

Despite being asked about both Dewsbury and Hudderfield’s hospital, Mrs May made no mention of Huddersfield.

Concerns have been raised that a district the size of Kirklees – with a population of more than 400,000 – would be left without a full A&E service.