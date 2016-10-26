Prime Minister ‘totally committed’ to Yorkshire devolution

The Prime Minister has given one of the clearest indications yet that wide-ranging powers could be handed to regions like Yorkshire, as she heralded the successes of the nation’s initial devolution deals.

Following a summer of political upheaval, including several high-profile policy U-turns, there have been serious doubts about Theresa May’s commitment to her predecessor’s devolution agenda.

But her enthusiastic show of support for the multi-billion pound West Midlands deal in PMQs yesterday has given the region renewed confidence in her determination to achieve similar deals elsewhere.

Responding to questioning by Midland’s MPs James Morris and Wendy Morton, Mrs May was quick to praise the region’s landmark £8bn agreement. She described the the deal as a vital part of the region’s continuing economic growth, declaring that it was not only good for the Midlands, but “good for the rest of the country as well”.

“It is the biggest devolution deal that is being done... it will provide the West Midlands with £1 billion over 30 years to spend on local projects that will drive economic growth,” she said.