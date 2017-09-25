Prince Harry pictured with girlfriend Meghan Markle at first official public appearance

Have your say

Prince Harry and his girlfriend Meghan Markle have officially appeared in public for the first time together.

The couple looked relaxed and happy as they sat beside each other at the Invictus Games in Toronto, the actress's home city.

They watched sports including wheelchair tennis at the Paralympic-style event for injured former armed forces personnel.

Prince Harry founded the Games in 2014, so it was fitting that he should choose the occasion to be officially photographed with his partner.

Markle, who stars in legal drama Suits, also attended the competition's opening ceremony, but was seated away from the prince.