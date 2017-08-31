Prince Naz's brother behind new housing development in Sheffield

Prince Naz's brother is behind a plan for a new housing development in disused workshops in Sheffield.

Riath Hamed, who was world champion Sheffield boxer Naseem Hamed's business manager, has applied to Sheffield Council for permission to transform a derelict listed building, known as the Lion Works, into 90 studio apartments.

The Grade II listed workshops, grouped around a central courtyard in Handley Street, Spital Hill, Burngreave, would also feature a cafe bar.

They formed part of a factory site, formerly known as Spital Hill Works, which was was founded by John Sorby & Sons in the late 18th Century, for the production of metal edge tools, such as sheep shears.

The factory was later used to make silverware and cutlery.

The planning application for the building states: "There have been several schemes muted for this complex of buildings but given its condition and location on the edge of Burngreave, there has been some reluctance to press forward with development plans.

"However, following major investment in the area, the new Tesco opposite and improvements to the wider context including the Wicker, the opportunity exists to move plans forward with the current owners who are considering the site for residential use.

"The area has undergone its most significant change in character, over the last 10 years, with significant improvements following the Burngreave Action Plan initiative.

"The site is in a highly sustainable location with several bus routes running along Spital Hill, the Wicker and nearby Saville Street. The site is also readily accessible by foot, being only 10 minutes away from the city centre.

"The area has suffered from vandalism and neglect in recent years and the introduction of additional critical mass of affordable private sector housing in the area, is seen as key to its regeneration."