Prison for ex-BBC presenters who encouraged boys to take part in sexual acts

Two former BBC radio presenters have been jailed for five years for indecently assaulting a string of underage boys and outraging public decency by having sex in woodland.
Husband-and-wife Tony and Julie Wadsworth were found guilty by majority verdicts of encouraging six boys, including a teenager looking for a golf ball, to take part in sexual activity in Warwickshire between 1992 and 1996.
Sentencing Mrs Wadsworth, 60, and her 69-year-old husband at Warwick Crown Court, Judge Andrew Lockhart QC said the “grave” offences had caused emotional damage to all the victims.
Mrs Wadsworth was convicted by majority 10-2 verdicts of nine indecent assaults and five counts of outraging decency after a three-week trial.
Her husband, who acted as a ‘look-out’ during sexual activity involving his wife and a total of six youngsters, was found guilty of the same charges, also by majority verdicts.
As the verdicts were returned, Mrs Wadsworth – who was cleared of indecently assaulting one of the victims at her home –repeatedly gulped, swayed in the dock and wiped away tears with a black tissue.
Tony Wadsworth showed little emotion and handed a mobile phone to a solicitor before the couple were remanded in custody for sentencing.
At the start of the trial, prosecutor Miranda Moore QC said the Wadsworths – known to the public as Wadsworth and Mayer (Julie’s on-air surname) – had worked at the BBC’s former studios at Pebble Mill, Birmingham.
Some of the couple’s victims told the court Mrs Wadsworth was variously dressed in a “flasher’s mac” trenchcoat, white high heels, stockings, suspenders, and a split-skirt at the time of the offences near Atherstone.
Outlining the prosecution case, Miss Moore said an 11-year-old boy was among those who witnessed the couple’s offences. The BBC said the couple no longer work for the corporation.
