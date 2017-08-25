Profits up at Henry Boot

Construction giant Henry Boot grew its profits by 8.7 per cent to £22.6m it was revealed today.

In the six month period to June 30 this year the Sheffield-based business also boosted its operating profit to 8.1 per cent to £22.8m and delivered an earning per share of 13.1p, an increase of 10.1 per cent.

Its net debt rose from £56.2m to £62.2m £56.2m and its net asset value per share rose to 184p from 171p.

Chief Executive John Sutcliffe said: “We are pleased to report another good performance in the first half against a strong comparative result in 2016, with further operational progress delivered across the group.

“This momentum has continued into the second half of the year and we are seeing high levels of activity across our operations. Whilst we remain mindful of a continued degree of economic and political uncertainty, sentiment amongstour customers and clients remains positive and we have a strong pipeline of profitable opportunities. The Group continues to trade well and in line with the Board’s expectations for the full year.”