Proms head north for the first time

TICKETS to see the BBC Proms in Hull go on sale this morning.

The biggest classical music festival in the world is venturing outside London for the first time and is bringing a suitably watery theme to Hull.

The Royal Northern Sinfonia will be performing a concert marking 300 years since Handel’s Water Music was first performed on the River Thames at the new open-air theatre Stage@TheDock.

Tickets are going on sale at £6 for the three performances on Saturday July 22.

The repertoire will cover every maritime theme, from storms and shipwrecks to calm seas and seductive sirens. It will include Telemann’s Water Music Overture, Delius’s Summer Night on the River and Mendelssohn’s Calm and Prosperous Voyage. Suites no 2 and 3 of Handel’s Water Music will be performed.

The stage has a capacity of just 350, but there will also be a limited number of Promming tickets available on the day.