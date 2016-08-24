Property People

What are the prospects for the property sector in Yorkshire and Humber?

So long as occupational demand remains strong then the restricted supply in the region means rents will continue to grow and investment will follow.

What is the best project you have been involved in?

The former Allerton House, on Harrogate Road, a Seabrook’s Crisps factory which had been redundant since 2004. I was involved in the obtaining of a planning permission and delivery through Nu construction of a 1,550 sq. m food retail store to Aldi.

What is your favourite building in the region?

St Paul’s House in Leeds, predominantly because of the success story of the man it was built for, Sir John Barran.

If you could change one thing to improve the property industry, what would it be?

I would like to see a devolution deal for the Leeds City Region.

Whom has inspired you?

My father - he has shared with me some of his vast surveying knowledge and business experience.