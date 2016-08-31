Property People

What are the prospects for the property sector in Yorkshire?

The prospects for property in Yorkshire presently look very good. In Leeds further development at Thorpe Park is on site as is the refurbishment of Merrion House. In the pipeline the new government hub and the development around Leeds city station in readiness for HS2 are gathering pace. New developers are also acquiring land. In Sheffield the development of Meadowhall is ongoing.

What is the biggest project you have been involved in?

I was construction director on the Leeds Arena, project value £60m, and the redevelopment of Hull’s St Stephens worth over £100m. Twenty three years ago we undertook a new build at the LGI, construction cost £43m in old money.

What is your favourite building in the region?

Obviously the arena stands out for me for personal reasons.But it takes a lot to beat the Rosebowl, Carnegie Pavillion, Sheffield Ice...

If you could change one thing to improve the property industry in the region, what would it be?

From a contractors perspective I would say that because we have the ability to design, construct and maintain buildings using modern technologies we would like to add value to proposed developments at an earlier stage. That would make our buildings even better.

Whom do you admire most in the Yorkshire property industry?

Martin Farrington at Leeds City Council and Richard Lewis at Town Centre Securities because they ‘get it’.