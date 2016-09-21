Property People

What are the prospects for the property sector in Yorkshire?

Development in major centres, especially Leeds, is taking shape, with many interesting and exciting new commercial and residential projects planned/under construction.

This, combined with the long-term regional plans for major connectivity improvements, could highlight the quality of space available and the viability of Yorkshire as a business location.

What is the best project you have been involved in?

As a junior member of the team, I am involved in a variety of project types and sizes including development land disposals, research informing planning policy, development appraisal/viability studies and submission of planning applications.

What is your favourite building in the region?

St Paul’s House at Park Square, Leeds. The building stands out architecturally, and sits very well in the Park Square setting.

If you could change one thing to improve the property industry in the region, what would it be?

At this stage in my career I couldn’t really say. Try me again in 20 years!

Whom do you most admire in the Yorkshire property industry?

I’ve not been in the industry long enough to know.