Property People

What are the prospects for the property sector in Yorkshire?

Things seem very positive, and we are not only seeing increased activity across all the sectors that we work in, but so are many other architects and businesses operating within the built environment.

What is the best project you have been involved in?

Rosemount in Bradford was a residential development with private gardens and driveways for Firebird Homes. A vacant period building that was in disrepair had to be demolished to enable the development to start, so this put a real responsibility on both ourselves as designers, and the contractor to produce something to justify the demolition which also fit in with the surrounding area.

I think we achieved this with the traditional construction methods and details on the buildings, including intricate art stone window surrounds, quoins, corbels and stringer course.

What is your favourite building in the region?

The Piece Hall in Halifax is of particular interest to me as it is in my home town. It’s currently undergoing a £19m conservation programme.

Architecturally, I like how the building wraps entirely around the huge courtyard, which will be used for many different public events and festivals, and create a real sense of community in the area.

If you could change one thing to improve the property industry in the region, what would it be?

I would hope that contractors and designers alike will continue to try and focus on producing high quality buildings and not let some of the inevitable pressures of cost and time detract from the end product.

Whom do you admire most in the Yorkshire property industry?

I admire the people within the construction industry that care about how a building is going to look and perform, and are willing to put there neck on the line to deliver it.