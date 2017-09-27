Property People

What are the prospects for the property sector in Yorkshire?

At present, I am pleased to say that there are good levels of demand for the small to medium sized accommodation in the market, and this is of course encouraging for our clients who have either recently refurbished or developed new space which has let-up well.

What is the best project you have ever been involved in?

Sunny Bank Mills in Farsley is one of my favourite projects. The former mill complex now provides a wide variety of attractive and diverse business space accommodation which is always of interest to prospective tenants. I am excited to be involved with the future plans which I am sure will continue to provide a great mix of commercial, residential and leisure space.

What is your favourite building in the region and why?

Hepper House on East Parade in Leeds, now the Iberica restaurant. This is a great ‘antique’ building both internally and externally and in particular a favourite place to go for lunch or a drink in the bar.

If you could change one thing to improve the property industry in this region, what would it be?

It would be great to see as much promotion as possible from the regional local authorities, and as ever, it would always help to have a more efficient planning process.

Whom do you most admire in the property industry?

Although he’s not a client (yet!) I would say George Clarke. I admire his enthusiasm for the way he brings old buildings back to life.