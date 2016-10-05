Property People: Matthew Fitzgerald

What are the prospects for the property section in Yorkshire?

Future prospects remain strong for Yorkshire. The region as a whole has a very diverse economy, with key commercial centres complementing, rather than competing against, each other.

What is the best project you have been involved in?

I feel that the best projects are not always the shiniest ones. We are currently involved in Steel City House, which involves the restoration of a grade two listed property in Sheffield City Centre, which will ultimately provide 65,000 sq ft of new, grade A office space.

What is your favourite building in the region?

Park Hill in Sheffield is an iconic building with a varied history and it’s impossible to ignore when coming into Sheffield either by train or car. The grade two listed building is a landmark on the Sheffield skyline. It’s good to see the regeneration project bringing new life to the property.

If you could change one thing to improve the property industry in the region what would it be?

I think that advances in modern technology are already improving the property industry; however, surveyors and the property industry in general are fairly slow to react to this. Advances in smartphones and mobile apps now allow us to be more productive both whilst being in the office and onsite.

Whom do you admire most in the Yorkshire property industry?

I couldn’t give the name of one person, but I always respect those who see an opportunity and take the risk in what they believe. It is not necessarily the large well known developments in the region, but more often the local speculator investing his own time, money and resources into creating an opportunity.