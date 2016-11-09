Property People: Simon Grundy

What are the prospects for the property sector in Yorkshire?

In general, regional prospects seem strong at the moment, although clarity on key infrastructure initiatives, such as cross-Pennine rail, the Leeds-Sheffield improvements and HS2, will help inspire confidence for the longer term.

What is the biggest project you have been involved in?

Close involvement in Granary Wharf in Leeds was exciting to be a part of, and seeing the scheme delivered in the face of the market downturn was very satisfying.

What is your favourite building in the region?

The regeneration of Leeds South Bank and HS2 station masterplans are perhaps the best opportunities for a truly iconic new building for Yorkshire.

If you could change one thing to improve the property industry in the region, what would it be?

Resourcing for planning departments is of great concern to us and our clients. Good planning is the key to unlocking development and investment in many parts of the region, but lack of resource is a threat to delivery, and very often plays into the hands of the anti-development lobby. Whom do you admire most in the Yorkshire property industry?

I have always had strong respect for Naveen Ahmed at Parklane Properties. Seeing the growth and diversification of the business from student housing beginnings into a much broader and highly successful business portfolio is testament to him and his team. Aside from the private sector, I have admiration for those regeneration and planning officers within councils across the region who aim to remove barriers to development.