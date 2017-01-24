Protester involved in Network Rail dispute barricades himself inside station master's house at Ribblehead

A builder has barricaded himself inside a station master's house on one of Yorkshire's best loved railways as he mounts a peaceful protest in a long-running financial dispute.

Dave Anderson has been broadcasting live on Facebook from inside the property at Ribblehead Station on the scenic Settle and Carlisle Railway, having sealed the windows and doors under cover of darkness on Sunday night.

Speaking to The Yorkshire Post today, Mr Anderson said he had been in dispute with Network Rail since he carried out work as part of the renovation of the station master’s house more than four years ago.

He added that his firm - DTA Construction Ltd - had worked on the project for 12 weeks.

He said he has since lodged a claim with Network Rail for more than £160,000, which he says he is owed for expenses incurred.

The station master’s house underwent a significant renovation totalling around £300,000, which was completed in April 2013.

Network Rail said at the time that funding had been provided by the Railway Heritage Trust, the Friends of the Settle-Carlisle Line and a founding member of the Settle and Carlisle Railway Trust.

It is now marketed by the trust as a holiday home sleeping up to four, with rates of up to £1,095 for a week.

During one Facebook Live broadcast from inside the property, Mr Anderson told how he had lost his business and been forced to sell the home he built for his family as a result.

The 52-year-old from Widnes, Cheshire, explained that he did not have the finances needed to bring a civil court case so he had decided to stage the protest as his “last stand”.

“I’ve rented this property out,” he said. “I’m not looking to harm anybody or doing anything wrong.

“There’s no criminal damage. All I’ve done is board myself up. I’m here and I’m here to stay until this is sorted.”

Mr Anderson today said the police had urged him to end the protest but he did not plan to leave before his one-week lease ended on Friday.

A Network Rail spokesman said: “We are aware of the situation surrounding Mr Anderson and are keen to speak to him to understand his concerns.

“Until we have spoken to him and establish the full facts it would not be appropriate to comment further on this at this time.”