Specialist services provider Premier Technical Services Group (PTSG) has reported strong growth with record turnover and profits.

The Castleford-based firm is the UK’s leading provider of facade access and fall arrest equipment services, lightning protection, electrical testing and cleaning services.

PTSG said revenue rose 19 per cent to £21.9m in the six months to June 30​. ​Adjusted operating profit​ increased 20​ per cent​ to £4.4m​ following a number of contract wins and ​a high ​renewal rate of 85​ per cent.​

​The group has raised its interim dividend by 14​ per cent​ to 0.8p per share​.

T​he firm has been busy on the acquisition trail and said ​that Nimbus Lightning Protection​, which it bought in January​,​ is now​ fully integrated into the Electrical Services Division ​and made a good contribution in ​first half​.

​PTSG bought ​BEST in June ​and it said integration ​is ​progressing to plan with ​the ​business performing well.

​Earlier this month it bought ​UK Sprinklers​, expanding ​its​ fire solutions business.

​Chairman John Foley said:​ ​“The business has continued to perform very well and is executing its stated strategy of attaining market dominance in the sectors in which it operates.

​"​Once again we have grown both organically and through selective acquisition whilst retaining our core focus of delivering exceptional customer services.”

​He said ​PTSG has considerable opportunit​ies​ ​in the future.

​"​Our unique operating model delivers high contract retention rates, very steady gross margin performance and healthy underlying organic growth rates and we continue to identify carefully selected acquisition opportunities where our operating model can be put to good effect​," he said.​

​"​Collectively this gives the ​b​oard confidence that the ​g​roup is well positioned to maintain its current positive momentum.​"

The group said trading has been strong since June 30.

"​W​e remain hungry to succeed, confident of our prospects and enthusiastic about the future both in the remainder of this year and beyond​," he added.​