Pub re-opens after being hit by floods following £250,000 refurbishment

A pub which was destroyed in last year’s Boxing Day floods has re-opened after eight months following a £250,000 refurbishment.

The Albert at Hebden Bridge, West Yorkshire, which was taken over by new licensee Victoria Percival in November last year, was submerged in five foot of water just a month later when the River Calder burst its banks.

The recovery project was funded by pub group Admiral Taverns, which owns The Albert.

Admiral said it worked closely with Ms Percival and her team to complete a full renovation of the pub and put in place flood defences to protect The Albert in the event of future floods and minimise subsequent damage.

The pub has now reopened with a newly-refurbished bar, a new kitchen, enabling it to serve food to its customers for the first time, and a cosy lounge with a wood burning stove and open fires.

Craig Whittaker, MP for The Calder Valley, who attended the pub’s official re-opening, said: “The devastating events of Boxing Day 2015 and their impact will never be forgotten here in the Calder Valley with 2,700 homes and 1,600 businesses directly flooded and many more indirectly affected.”

He added: “As the community rebuilds itself it’s fantastic to see The Albert reopening and thanks to the hard work of Victoria and her team and the significant investment and support from Admiral Taverns, the people of Hebden Bridge have a great local pub back.”