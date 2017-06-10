Pub review: Loose Goose, Sowerby Bridge

I’m feeling pleased for Sowerby Bridge. It tends to be an overlooked town, dubbed Hebden Bridge’s slightly scruffy (and much naughtier) sister.

But it has a gritty charm and some great places to eat and drink; the peerless Gimbals restaurant where you’ll find some of the best food in the county, the brilliant Syhiba for a reliably good curry and the Hogs Head Brew House. And now I’m glad to report a pub opening, bucking the all-too-familiar trend.

The Loose Goose was the Long Chimney in a previous life, and has been owned by the same family since 1974; new landlady Theresa Porter bought it from her uncle last year and has undertaken a full renovation but has been careful to preserve original features, including floor tiles by the front door showing the Bentleys Yorkshire Breweries logo.

It’s a big, open plan space with comfortable banquettes along one wall, and bucket chairs elsewhere. At one end is a stylish dining area – food will be available in the next few weeks. You’ll find a pool table, dart board and dominoes, and live music on Saturday nights and Sunday lunchtimes.

There are four hand-pulls including Stod Fold Gold, Elland Brewery 1872 Porter, Timothy Taylor Landlord and Pennine Brewing Co Real Blonde. In the chiller cabinet, a good selection of wines, soft drinks, Rekorderlig Fruit Cider and a number of keg beers.

The Loose Goose is family and dog-friendly, and there are plans to open 12 en-suite bedrooms in the next year.

The Loose Goose, West Street, Sowerby Bridge, HX6 3AN. 01422 833193.

Ratings:

WELCOME 5/5

Drinks selection 4/5

atmosphere 4/5

prices 5/5