Pub review: Robin Hood Inn, Pecket Well, near Hebden Bridge

I’ve been driving past this striking 17th century stone roadside pub all my life when driving to Skipton and Ilkley. Pecket Well is a small, pretty Pennine village on a hillside a mile outside Hebden Bridge. It borders the National Trust Woodland of Hardcastle Crags and has one of the most famous views in Calderdale over the hill tops. In summer, I’ve always been struck by the beautiful window boxes bursting with colour, and the leafy beer garden.

There’s a palpable sense of comfort in the big bar, with its coat hooks, towels for damp dogs, local free range eggs for sale and a warm welcome. Off the bar there’s a pleasant beamed room with squishy brown leather sofas and chairs for lounging; a wood stove sits in a stone fireplace – it’ll be great in the winter with a pint and the paper. Long views across the moors to Crimsworth Dean are enjoyed from a big picture window.

Through an archway by the bar is the dining area; on the left, a high, airy room with a magnificent monumental stone fireplace and a stonking great stove.

Permanently on the pumps you’ll find Timothy Taylor Landlord and Tetley’s cask, with another two on rotation; this week, Summer Bank and Home from Home from Small World Beers in Huddersfield. There are a number of decent wines by the glass. The menu is traditional pub grub. I like the sound of Mummy’s meat and potato pie. You’ll also find the likes of gammon and eggs, and an all-week Sunday roast. Portions are Yorkshire-size, so take a yomp across those moors before you come.

Ratings:

Welcome 5/5

Drinks selection 4/5

atmosphere 5/5

prices 5/5