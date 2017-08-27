Pub review: St Johns Hotel, Hull

Something of a best-kept secret of Hull, the St Johns (the lack of apostrophe is “there’s” not mine) is located in the heart of the student area of the Avenues, just north of Pearson Park.

It was originally called Oddfellow’s Local when it opened in the mid 19th century but changed its name (as there was a more popular Oddfellows elsewhere in town) in 1890. It has remained pretty much unchanged ever since.

It hasn’t been a hotel for many years and stopped serving food a while back, but it has a “special heritage interest” nod from Camra for the interior, which has had little but a tinkering for well over a century.

It’s a sleepy, sun-drenched little pub of an afternoon, with little custom beyond a handful of dedicated regulars, but, come the evening, it becomes a favourite among discerning younger drinkers who recognise a good pint and appreciate the music choice and pool table. In fact, the St Johns is a serious sporting pub and sponsors a darts team, football team and cricket league.

There are three beer gardens (one of them secret), a secure bike store and free wi-fi. They hold several real ale festivals throughout the year, a weekly open mic night and dogs are welcome in all bars. The St Johns regularly wins awards for its regularly-rotated beers and while it may not have the facilities some people like from a pub, those who know know that this is a pub in the old style that has no intention of changing that style for many years to come.

St Johns Hotel, 10 Queen’s Road, Hull HU5 2PY. 01482 341013, stjohsnhull.com

Ratings:

Welcome 4/5

Drinks selection 3/5

Atmosphere 4/5

Prices 4/5