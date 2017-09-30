Pub review: The Golden Slipper, York

It is surprising how often I have walked past the Golden Slipper on Goodramgate in York and never paid it much attention.

Caught in a massive downpour it was the nearest place to find cover and what a surprise, a really great pub.

The building has origins dating back to the 15th century though parts of the interior are more reminiscent of late Victorian. A reflection of the age is the long narrow building where several rooms work their way back to the small, outside beer garden; always something of a coup in the centre of York, though not on this rainy day.

There’s a small room that contains a library and is only large enough for two tables should you want to eat or drink in there. In the snug, you can sit and watch the world go by on Goodramgate through the large window, or sit underneath a coffin drop in the ceiling which once allowed dead bodies to be passed outside via a long-gone, side passage.

The place is dripping with character and is as busy as a pub could ever wish to be, with five changing ales, decent wines, gins and they do enticing looking food as well. There’s live music, darts and dominoes, quiz night, sports in the another room, even a knit and natter.

Now that’s what I call a pub. I so wish I had found this earlier; it is set to be a regular for sure.

The Golden Slipper, 20 Goodramgate, York YO1 7LG. 01904 651235.

Ratings:

Welcome 5/5

Drinks selection 4/5

atmosphere 5/5

prices 4/5