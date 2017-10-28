Pub review: The Millbank Arms, Bedale

Don’t you love those times when you just happen upon a pub en-route somewhere?

At 10am it was a bit early in the day to drop in, but on the way back it was lunchtime, perfect. The pretty looking Millbank Arms at Well near Bedale sits on a quietish lane, yet the car park was busy which, for a pub a little out of the way, is a good sign.

The Millbank is all you’d expect from a country pub, hanging baskets et al outside, inside, old, quaint and a little higgledy-piggledy. Someone has done a bit of DIY tidying up in parts and somewhat spoilt the quaintness but best to overlook that bit.

This pub is not trying too hard to be anything other than, well, a pub, albeit one with a stronger emphasis on food than drink. The Millbank is a Black Sheep pub, so no guessing what is on offer at the pumps.

The influence of the food is more than apparent from the vast blackboard over the fireplace groaning with appealing sounding dishes.

There are daily specials and also a couple of printed menus to supplement the boards. Usually, that amount on offer would be off-putting, but here the food is pretty good and varied from fish and chips and scampi all the way to sea bass or pheasant breast.

The Millbank Arms is a charming, unpretentious pub with a more than warm welcome. Seriously, what more could you want when just dropping in somewhere?

The Millbank Arms, Bedale Rd, Well, Bedale DL8 2PX.Tel: 01677 455041

Ratings:

Welcome 4/5

Drinks selection 3/5

atmosphere 4/5

Prices 4/5