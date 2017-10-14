Pub review: Vintage, Hull

One of the ironies of the success of Hull’s City of Culture success is that the city centre – once bereft of pubs and bars because of the success of the Avenues area, which laid the ground for City of Culture status to be bestowed – is now full of new pubs and bars trying to capitalise both on the huge influx of visitors and the resurgent local trade.

The latest to open is Vintage, in a former jeweller’s shop on Silver Street.

The first step into bar ownership by Mancunian-turned-Hullensian (he’s been in the city seven years so he’s practically native) Mike Beswick, Vintage is a simple one-room affair decorated to feel like cosy, established bar. The car seat-looking bar stools are a nice touch, as is the grill designed to resemble a Marshall amp that fronts the bar.

The striking red colour scheme out front may look like a hairdressers at first but, rest assured, no-one’s going to give you a trim once you’re inside.

Food is currently limited to bar snacks but there are plans to offer small plates and also to expand the real ales on offer, of which there are currently three, including one local ale.

Cocktails are also a big thing in Vintage and there are several bespoke offerings designed by the bar staff. There is also an extensive range of continental beers available and a choice of proper coffees.

With regular music nights providing popular, Vintage seem to be in exactly the right position to attract the cultural types currently littering the whole of Hull city centre.

Vintage, 28 Silver Street, Hull HU1 1JG. 07568 608605.

Ratings:

Welcome 3/5

Drinks selection 4/5

Atmosphere 3/5

Prices 3/5