Pub review: Vocation & Co, Hebden Bridge

The latest addition to the Calderdale micropub scene is this uber-cool ‘bar & kitchen’, Vocation Brewery’s flagship in Hebden Bridge.

It’s a stripped-back, Scandi-inspired space, all pale wood Ercol chairs, drop filament lights and minimally adorned walls. Light-filled and lofty, the bar has sharing tables and tall stools for perching – there’s a long room at the side with a different vibe; all matt black walls, huge, low lights and blonde oak floors, with cork clad booths. The background music is, as you might expect, suitably chilled.

Originally from Heptonstall, Vocation’s John Hickling founded Nottingham’s multi award-winning Blue Monkey Brewery, and after selling up in 2014 has brought his expertise north. Specialising in ‘modern, hop-forward beers with bold and distinctive flavours’ he uses American hops and fruity flavours including citrus, peach, pineapple, grapefruit and mango.There are guest beers too – thirteen at any one time including Wild Raven from Thornbridge Brewery.

There’s a keg cider (Pulp, from The Real Cider Company, Vocation’s neighbour in Cragg Vale) and a pure Pilsner lager.

Soft drinks come from Square Root in Hackney. There’s a brief but well thought-through wine list.

There’s no grub at present, but the kitchen is being constructed and tacos are on the menu come August.

Vocation & Co, 10 New Road, Hebden Bridge, HX7 8AD. 01422 844838. Monday to Thursday, 5-10.30pm; Friday, 5-11pm; Saturday, 12-11pm; Sunday: 12-10.30pm.

Ratings:

Welcome 5/5

Drinks selection 5/5

atmosphere 4/5

prices 5/5