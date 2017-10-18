Public inquiry call on implants as Hull MP leads debate

Have your say

LABOUR will today call for a public inquiry into the mesh implants scandal as a Hull MP leads a Commons debate on the issue.

The party will also demand an immediate end to use of the surgical devices in this country until the inquiry is concluded.

The call comes amid mounting concern that women treated using surgical mesh implants are experiencing a much higher rate of complications than previously thought.

A group of as many as 200 patients are preparing a legal action against implant manufacturers.

Hull West MP Emma Hardy will hold a Westminster Hall debate on the scandal this morning.

The implants are used to treat women who experience complications after giving birth.

Figures emerged earlier this year suggesting one-in-15 women treated with the implants requires further surgery.

Shadow Publich Health Minsiter Sharon Hodgson said: “Mesh implants have left women in permanent pain, unable to walk, and unable to work.

“This is an ongoing public health scandal and the Government need to do much more to support those affected.

“Ministers have said NICE will publish updated guidance for these products but not until January 2018.

“Mesh implants should be taken off the market now until we know more about the threat they pose to women’s safety.

“The Government have failed to answer big questions about the extent of this public health scandal, including how many women have been affected and why a product with such terrible risks was allowed into the market in the first place.

“Labour is calling for a full inquiry to uncover the extent of the harm done by mesh implants so we can be sure that this never happens again.”

Three years ago the Scottish Government recommended the suspension of the use of mesh implants although hundreds of operations have since been carried out.