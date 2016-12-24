Public praised for bravery after armed robbery in Leeds

Brave members of the public have been praised for their efforts following an armed robbery at a pawnbrokers in Leeds.

Four males wearing motorbike helmets and masks and armed with weapons, including a knife and a hammer, entered Brown & Gold, in Seacroft Shopping Centre, and threatened staff before stealing a number of watches and jewellery.

The suspects left the shop and ran to two motorbikes to escape but members of the public nearby intervened. As they tried to detain one of the suspects, he resisted and produced a knife. One man who tackled him received a cut to his hand during he struggle but was not seriously hurt.

The man was detained by members of the public until police officers arrived and arrested him. The stolen items were also recovered at the scene yesterday.

The suspect, a 24-year-old man from Leeds, was treated at hospital for minor injuries and is currently in police custody.

Police enquiries in relation to a BMW car used in the incident led to the arrest of 29-year-old woman who also remains in custody.

A 24-year-old man from Leeds has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit robbery in relation to the incident.

Detective Inspector Charlotte Hails, of Leeds District CID, said: “This was a frightening ordeal for staff at the shop and for the members of the public who bravely intervened and detained one of the suspects.

“Their courageous efforts have clearly played a significant role in our investigation and we want acknowledge their public-spirited actions during what was a very traumatic situation.

“We are aware of inaccurate speculation on social media about the circumstances of this incident and we are keen to set the record straight.

“We are carrying out extensive enquiries to trace the other people involved and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Leeds District CID on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.