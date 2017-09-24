Pubs forced to close after fight in Sheffield city centre

A road was closed and pubs shut after police were called to a fight in the city centre.

Several riot vans and dozens of police officers were called the Leopold Street area at around 4.30pm.

The road was closed for a short time while officers dealt with the incident, and buses were temporarily diverted.

Police were seen escorting several men away from the area.

The Bessemer, All Bar One, the Museum and Yates all closed, but will be reopening later.

A woman, who was in the Museum pub across the road said: "The fight was near The Bessemer. We were in the Museum cross the road.

"A call came in advising all surrounding pubs to close as they were closing the Bessemer due to the incident. We got our dessert order refunded and asked to leave.

"Some of us were having a quite drink and minding our own business, but no football had to ruin that."