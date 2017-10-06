Pudsey man, 28, missing for more than a month

Police are appealing for information to trace a man who went missing from Leeds more than a month ago.

Joshua Murphy, aged 28, from Pudsey, is believed to have left the country for Europe on September 1 and his family are concerned for his welfare.

Detective Inspector Jane Taylor, of Leeds District Safeguarding Unit, said: “We are appealing directly to Joshua to contact us so that we can check he is okay.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who knows his current whereabouts or who has any information that could assist in locating him.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police via 101, quoting log number 500 of September 1 or reference 13170404324.