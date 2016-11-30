Pudsey MP calls for share of broadband cash

YORKSHIRE has a “central role” to play in new digital industries, according to the Prime Minister.

Pudsey MP Stuart Andrew used Prime Minister’s Questions to call for Yorkshire to receive a “fair share” of £1bn recently promised by the Government to improve broadband and support the region’s digital sector.

Theresa May said she recognised the “vibrancy” that digital and creative businesses were bringing to the economy of Leeds.

She told Mr Andrew: “I am pleased that we are able to invest a further £1 billion in gold standard broadband that will bring better connections to two million more homes and businesses.”

She added: “I can assure him that I’m sure that Yorkshire will have a very central role to play in this.”

Speaking afterwards, Mr Andrew said: “We need to keep banging the drum for Yorkshire’s digital industries which are a rapidly growing element of the economy of the future.”