Pupils sent home after Leeds primary school hit by sickness bug

A Leeds primary school has been shut after it was hit by a widespread sickness bug.

Bramley Primary School, on Fairfield Hill in Bramley, temporarily closed its doors yesterday.

It is undergoing what has been described as a “deep clean” today and tomorrow and is scheduled to reopen on Monday.

One local mum told the Yorkshire Evening Post that as many as 60 pupils had been taken ill.

Today the school’s website home page included a link to an NHS guide on preventing the spread of the norovirus vomiting bug.