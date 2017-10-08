Pupils to learn about ancient link to Yorkshire

Schoolchildren across Yorkshire are being given the opportunity to learn about their ancient Egyptian roots from a Barnsley-born Egyptologist.

Professor Joann Fletcher is hosting workshops for primary school children to enhance their learning of the civilisation.

The workshops, supported by Barnsley Museums and Heritage Trust, are part of the museums’ celebration of the history of ancient Egypt across three exhibitions at Experience Barnsley, The Cooper Gallery and Cannon Hall Museum.

During the sessions, Professor Fletcher, from the Department of Archaeology at the University of York, will take the children on a tour of the museums and galleries. The pupils will also learn about ancient Egyptian culture and beliefs, with a focus on the sacred scarab beetle

She said: Schoo“It’s really important that schools have the ability to come and engage with exhibitions such as Ancient Egypt in Barnsley so that local schoolchildren can understand their heritage.

“There are magnificent treasures to be found in the town and right across Yorkshire and it’s fantastic to have such brilliant resources on our doorstep.

“The exhibition and workshops allow children to think that one day they could study this subject and become an Egyptologist, an archaeologist or anything else that is their particular passion. This belief is made possible thanks to the wonderful support of the Barnsley Museums and Heritage Trust.”

Professor Fletcher has spent the last 30 years studying Yorkshire’s Egyptian past. She has now brought together the objects included in the exhibition for the very first time, telling stories that will bring ancient Egypt to life.

‘Gods’ Land in God’s County: Ancient Egypt in Yorkshire’ can be seen at Experience Barnsley until January 2018, along with a collection of watercolours and drawings at The Cooper Gallery by Barnsley-born artist and archaeologist Harold Jones.