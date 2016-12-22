Puppy is dumped in Doncaster alleyway days before Christmas

A TWELVE-week-old puppy suffering from a nasty skin condition has been abandoned by his owners, just a few days before Christmas.

The dog, who has been named Jack Frost by rescuers, was discovered dumped in an alleyway in Doncaster, with just a blanket.

RSPCA staff believe his owners could not afford the vet bills to treat Jack’s flaky skin condition and decided to get rid of him.

Jack Frost is now hoping to get his bite back in the new year and locate a new home after being left to fend for himself just six days before Christmas.

RSPCA inspector Tamsin Drysdale said: “He was sitting on a blue blanket in the alleyway when he was spotted and taken home by a local man, who called us.

“He looks like a Lurcher-collie cross to me and is aged about 12 weeks old.

“He has demodectic mange and has very dry and flaky skin and some hair loss as a result.

“My best guess would be that his owner didn’t want to pay for the veterinary treatment he needed so close to Christmas.

“Dumping a puppy in this way is a shocking thing to do, particularly at a time like this, and anything could have happened to him.”

Inspector Drysdale collected Jack after being discovered and took him to nearby RSPCA animal centre in Bawtry, South Yorkshire.

She added: “He’s very cute and everyone has fallen in love with him - not least me.”

Jack will need some time for his skin condition to clear up and to have his vaccinations before becoming available to new owners in the New Year.

Anyone with information should call the RSPCA inspector appeal line on 0300 123 8018.