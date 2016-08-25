Purex International relocation deal

Manufacturer Purex International is moving to new headquarters and targeting expansion in the USA after securing new investment.

The fume extractor manufacturer has relocated its base to a 20,000 sq ft facility in Thorne, near Doncaster where it will continue to make a range of appliances that remove harmful fumes by purifying and recirculating air back into a factory. Users include companies in the electronics and laser and printing industries.

Purex International employs 30 people across the UK and US and reported a turnover of £8m in the year ending October 2015.

Finance Yorkshire provided a loan to support the growth and was introduced to the firm by Barclays, which provided a commercial mortgage.

The relocation follows a management buyout in 2015, supported by Barclays, which saw Trefor Jones and Andy Easey acquire the company from Domino Printing Sciences.

Mr Jones said: “We were in rented accommodation but wanted to purchase our own building. This move gives us more stability for the longer term.

“Last year we opened a subsidiary in the US where we have been trading for many years. We have a good reputation in the market for the quality of our products and now we are able to offer an enhanced, local service.

“The US market is worth $220m so there is potential for growth.”

Half of the products produced by the firm are sold to overseas customers and it boasts a network of distributors across Europe. The business was previously based in Manvers, Rotherham.

Since its inception, Finance Yorkshire has invested in more than 460 companies.