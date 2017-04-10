Q&A: With Charles Mills, Great Yorkshire Show Director

Each week The Yorkshire Post will be posing questions to a key face in the county's country community, this week we speak to Great Yorkshire Show Director Charles Mills.

Number of years in farming: 42

Farm name/location: Woolas Grange, Appleton Roebuck, York

No. of acres: approx. 500 acres

Type of farm: Arable, cattle and sheep

What is the secret to being successful at what you do? Attention to detail, understanding your soil, livestock and marketing

What is the single biggest challenge you face? The level of uncertainty and volatility with climate conditions, commodity process and politics.

If you could change one thing to make your job easier, what would it be? Right now that would be to eliminate the risk of loss of glyphosate. This is a herbicide that reduces the damage to soils and the environment by lessening the cultivation processes.

What is your best piece of advice to a young person starting out in an agricultural career? Take every opportunity that arises to enjoy what you do and never lose sight of your goals. If it doesn’t work out the first time then try again.

What is your message to the British consumer? Farmers are dedicated to their production of high quality crops and high quality livestock which results in the glorious countryside which we all appreciate so much.