Quad bikes and chainsaws stolen from farm near Bridlington

Quad bikes, chainsaws and other tools have been stolen from a farm near Bridlington.

The items were taken in a burglary at a worksho in Buckton between 6.30pm on September 19 and 8am the next day.

Stolen property includes a blue and white Polaris Outlaw 50 quad bike, and a red Arctic Cat 250 quad bike.

Two Stihl leaf blowers, a pair of Stihl chainsaws and a Stihl saw were also taken, along with a Milwaki battery drill and Malwaki impact gun.

Anyone who has any information is asked to call 101 quoting log 82 of September 20.