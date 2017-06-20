Queen’s Speech to promise ‘humility and resolve’ as May looks to restore trust in her leadership

Theresa May will tomorrow pledge to put her government at the service of “millions of ordinary working people” and to work alongside Parliament with “humility and resolve” as she looks to restore confidence in her leadership following weeks of political turmoil.

Unveiling her first ever Queen’s Speech amid intense speculation about her future in Number 10 and uncertainty over a proposed deal with the DUP, the Prime Minister will offer promises of a more open and consultative governing style in the hope of winning over her opponents.

She will also make a direct appeal to the British public in the wake of a disastrous election campaign and the furious backlash to the handling of the Grenfell Tower fire with a commitment to “work hard every day” to regain the country’s trust.

And she will reaffirm her intention to build a society that “works for all” by publishing a raft of measures designed to improve living standards and boost consumer rights,

“This Queen’s Speech is about recognising and grasping the opportunities that lie ahead for the United Kingdom as we leave the European Union,” Mrs May will say.

“It is about delivering a Brexit deal that works for all parts of the UK while building a stronger, fairer country by strengthening our economy, tackling injustice and promoting opportunity and aspiration.

“The election result was not the one I hoped for, but this Government will respond with humility and resolve to the message the electorate sent.

“We will work hard every day to gain the trust and confidence of the British people, making their priorities our priorities.”

Brexit is set to dominate the agenda, as the government takes the unusual step of drafting a Queen’s Speech that will cover a two-year Parliament. This will not only help the Commons respond to the significant legislative burdens involved with leading the EU, but also minimises the Government’s chances of a defeat in 2018 if the process is not going to plan.

However, there are indications that Mrs Maycould be prepared to soften her stance on Brexit tomorrow in recognition of her weakened mandate and in response to pressure from Cabinet members. Commenting the need to deliver on last year’s referendum result, she will stress the importance of reaching an agreement “that commands maximum public support”.

The speech will also include plans for a new Civil Liability Bill to crack down on excessive whiplash claims and help reduce insurance costs, as well as a Domestic Violence and Abuse Bill to improve support and protection for victims of abuse.

But overall, Mrs May is expected to publish a pared-back speech, in order to maximise its chances of passing without the guaranteed support of the DUP.

“This is a Government with purpose... Putting ourselves at the service of millions of ordinary working people,” she will say.

It comes as the government faces calls to use the speech to promise better funding for education and social care services.

Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron has accused ministers of effectively cutting school and hospital budgets, and has urged the government to “rethink” it plans.

Labour, meanwhile, is expected to adopt a “serious” and measured approach to tomorrow’s debate in response to the tragic events of the last week.

The party was previously reported to be planning its own Queen’s Speech, but may still table amendments when the government’s plan goes to a vote next week.