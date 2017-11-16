Queen visits Hull today to mark City of Culture year

sixty years on from her first Royal Visit, the Queen is due to arrive in Hull this morning, marking a crowning moment in its City of Culture year.

It will be the first time that the monarch has visited the city without Prince Philip, who retired from his official duties as the Queen’s consort in the summer.

The Queen will meet City of Culture volunteers and take a short walkabout, after arriving by train at Paragon Station this morning.

She will then travel to the Siemens wind turbine blade factory, on Alexandra Dock, where she will be shown the production line and meet students and workers.

Later she will visit the University of Hull where she will formally open the Allam Medical Building, the centrepiece of the University’s £28m health campus.

The Queen will meet nursing care students, observe a training session on robotic mannequin patients, before visiting an operating theatre.

She will then attend a private lunch.

Vice-chancellor of the University of Hull Prof Susan Lea said: “It’s a great honour to welcome Her Majesty The Queen to open this truly outstanding facility.”

The Queen made her first Royal Visit to the city in May 1957.